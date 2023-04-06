Officers with the Huntingburg Police Department and deputies with the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence of 26-year-old Leo Flores, in Huntingburg, on the night of February 11th, 2023 after receiving information that the subject was in possession of child pornography.

Police made contact with Flores and a Detective with the Huntingburg Police Department was dispatched to the Sycamore Street location. Law enforcement seized all electronic devices belonging to Flores for further investigation. Several forensic interviews were conducted and although the investigation is ongoing, Leo Flores has been charged with fourteen Level 5 Felony counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Flores is currently lodged at the Dubois County Security Center on a $20,000 cash bond.

All charges are merely allegations until Leo Flores is proven guilty in a court of law.