The film festival, “An Evening of Short Films”, will take place on April 22nd, at 6:30PM EST. This event will highlight films made and submitted by local high school students, along with being the exclusive premiere of “Me and My Shadow”, the short film that was produced in Jasper over an October 2022 weekend.

Tickets are FREE to the public, however, the event is donation-based with all proceeds going to Va Bene Picture’s next project and continuing the High School Short Film Challenge.

The founders of Va Bene Picture’s, and directors of “Me and My Shadow”, Shalyn Grow and Asya Hildenbrand, are Jasper natives and are excited to bring their passion back home to celebrate with family, loved ones, and anyone else with a film-centric lifestyle in “Small-Town Dubois County”.

Official movie-poster for MAMS.

“It will be a celebratory evening, intended to highlight the budding film community in Dubois County and celebrate the hard work that went into MAMS [Me and My Shadow]”. Stated Shalyn Grow, in an email to cast and crew outlining the upcoming festival.

There will also be a Q&A with the filmmakers after the showing.

For more information, and to reserve your free ticket for the April 22nd event, please visit their Facebook page.