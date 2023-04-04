Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Newton, age 90, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:38 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Betty was born in Loogootee, Indiana, on February 6, 1933, to William and Marie (Alvey) Lents. She married Thomas G. Newton on February 6, 1953, and he preceded her in death on December 13, 2022.

Betty was a homemaker.

She enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are two children, Thomas C. (Sheila) Newton, Tell City, IN, and April (Kerry) Blessinger, Huntingburg, IN, seven grandchildren, Tiffany, Danielle, Alicia, Job, Wade, Evan, and Jamie, and two great-grandchildren, Marley and Kaya.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are two children, Vienna Buchanan and Carol Yearby, one sister, Margaret Wathen, four brothers, Ed, Bob, David, and Larry Lents, and several stepbrothers.

A funeral service for Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Newton will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial in Garden of Memory Cemetery in Gentryville. Rev. Donald Ackerman will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

