Betty J. Floyd, age 83, of Jasper, passed away at 11:36 a.m., on Friday, April 21, 2023, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

She was born November 29, 1939, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to Max K. and Jenne (Dorsey) Hicks. She married William C. Floyd. Betty was a member of Chattanooga Central Baptist Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, William, of nearly 50 years;

She is survived by two sons, William (Paige Metzger) Floyd of Fairbanks, Alaska, Ken (Risa) Floyd of Birdseye, Indiana; one brother, Max (Debbie) Hicks, Jr. of Waldo, Florida; four grandsons and eight great-grandchildren.

No services will be held at this time. Burial services will take place in Chattanooga National Cemetery at a later date. Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com