Latest News

Indiana State Police Trooper Austin Collins Begins Solo Patrol This Week Sisters of St. Benedict Offer “Seek God in Silence” Retreat at the Monastery Dubois County Highway Department Planning Evening Road Closure for May 2nd Pigeon Township Trustee and Two Co-Conspirators Charged with Stealing Thousands of Dollars from Local Taxpayers in Kickback Scheme Methamphetamine Trafficking in Jefferson, Indiana: Man Sentenced to Eighteen Years in Federal Prison

Betty J. Floyd, age 83, of Jasper, passed away at 11:36 a.m., on Friday, April  21, 2023, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

She was born November 29, 1939, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to Max K. and Jenne (Dorsey) Hicks.  She married William C. Floyd.  Betty was a member of Chattanooga Central Baptist Church.  She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling.  She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, William, of nearly 50 years;

She is survived by two sons, William (Paige Metzger) Floyd of Fairbanks, Alaska, Ken (Risa) Floyd of Birdseye, Indiana; one brother, Max (Debbie) Hicks, Jr. of Waldo, Florida; four grandsons and eight great-grandchildren.

No services will be held at this time.  Burial services will take place in Chattanooga National Cemetery at a later date.  Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.  Condolences may be shared online at:  www.nassandson.com

On By Logan Troesch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post