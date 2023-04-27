(JASPER, INDIANA) On December 15, 2022, Eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Earlier this week, Probationary Trooper Austin Collins reported for duty to the Jasper District.

Trooper Collins is a native of French Lick. After graduating from Springs Valley High School in 2017, Collins attended Vincennes University for one semester before joining the United States Marine Corps Reserves, where he continues to serve today. Collins holds a military rank of Corporal and specializes as a Rifleman. Collins served as a French Lick Police Officer from December 2019 to July 2022and as a French Lick Volunteer Fireman since 2014.

Trooper Collins has successfully completed, a three-month field training period, working alongside veteran troopers. Field training aims to give troopers a practical application to the training they received throughout the formal academy. Their curriculum included criminal law instruction, emergency vehicle operations, psychology, traffic law, crash investigation, self-defense, first responder, and other general law enforcement-related training.

ISP Superintendent Doug Carter presented Trp. Collins with the prestigious “Superintendent’s Award” for finishing at the top of his class.

Trooper Collins will patrol Crawford County primarily. The Jasper District comprises Spencer, Perry, Dubois, Martin, Daviess, Orange, and Crawford Counties.

Jasper District Commander Lt. Jason Allen said, “I am profoundly grateful to have the opportunity to present our communities with a law enforcement officer who is in keeping with the finest traditions of the Indiana State Police.”

If you are interested in pursuing an exciting career as an Indiana State Trooper, please visit www.indianatrooper.com