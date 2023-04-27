(FERDINAND, IN) The Sisters of St. Benedict are offering a retreat entitled “Seek God in Silence,” a time to renew and revitalize body, mind and spirit with rest, silence, and prayer. Under the guidance of a certified Spiritual Director, this quiet retreat will open and close with a prayer service. There will be opportunities for personal reflection, reading, walking and praying daily with the Benedictine community. All meals will be in silence with reflective music.

“Seek God in Silence” will take place from 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 22 until 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 26 at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand (all times are EST). Overnight accommodations will be provided in the Benedictine Hospitality Center at the monastery. The cost is $350 for the week, which includes lodging and meals. Those interested can learn more and register by visiting www.thedome.org and clicking on “Events,” or by calling 812-367-1411, extension 7309.

The Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand make up one of the largest Benedictine communities of women in the United States — over 110 members strong and thriving. They seek God through the Benedictine tradition of community life, prayer, hospitality, and service to others. By their life and work, they commit themselves to be a presence of peace as they join their sisters and brothers in the common search for God. The Monastery Immaculate Conception was founded in 1867 by four young Benedictine sisters who came to Ferdinand to teach the children of area settlers. Since then, more than 1,000 women have entered this community. Their ministries extend both beyond education and beyond Ferdinand, with members of their community serving as teachers, social workers, parish ministers, counselors, nurses, youth ministers, chaplains, librarians, and much more.

For additional information, please email: hospitality@thedome.org, or call (812) 367-1411, ext. 7309