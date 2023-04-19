Jasper residents have been given a reminder from the Jasper Water Department concerning spring hydrant flushing.

The spring hydrant flushing and maintenance program will continue Monday through Friday, from 7:30 until 3:00 p.m., over the next several weeks until all city hydrants have been serviced.

Company officials say the water is safe to drink; however, they encourage customers to use discretion when doing laundry during this time because clothing could be discolored. Citizens who experience cloudy or discolored water should let the cold water tap run until it clears, roughly five to seven minutes.

Questions about the spring hydrant maintenance and flushing can be directed to the Jasper Municipal Water Department at (812)482-5252.