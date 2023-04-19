Four local students were welcomed to the Statehouse by Senator Mark Messmer following their participation in the page program during the months of March and April.

Northeast Dubois High School students Akayla Eichmiller and Savannah McIntosh, along with Noah Dilger of Heritage Hills High School and Pike Central Middle School’s Isaiah Harvey spent the day touring the historic building, observing debates from the Senate floor, and interacting with Senator Messmer. The program offers 6th-12th grade students the unique opportunity to receive one excused absence and serve as a Senate Page one day per legislative session.

Senate Pages operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays during the legislative session with the students serving on Wednesdays for a hands-on experience in state government. Senator Messmer said he, “looks forward to introducing local students to our state government and showing them around the Statehouse.

More information about the Senate Page Program is available online at www.IndianaSenatePage.com or by calling (317) 232-9410.