You can be a part of the addiction solution by bagging your expired, unused, and unwanted pharmaceuticals and disposing of them at the Dubois County Medication Collection on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in collaboration with the DEA National Pharmaceutical Drug Take Back Event.

The Jasper State Police Post, located at 2209 Newton Street, will host the collection from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. EDT while the Ireland Fire Station located and the St. Anthony Fire Station will host the two county collection sites from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The Jasper Police Station also accept pharmaceuticals 24/7 in their drop boxes.

Dubois County residents are asked to rid their homes of expired, unwanted, and unused medications. Unused drugs are a common household health threat that can be lessened when you clean the old and unused meds out of your home. Don’t forget vitamins, ointments, syrups, drops, herbal products, meds that should have been kept cold but were not, and aerosols not in pressurized containers. These pharmaceuticals will be accepted at the collection sites.

No sharps (auto-injectors, needles, syringes, IV catheters, blades, lancets, auto-injectors, infusion sets, connection needle/sets, and glass), infectious materials, (anything containing bodily fluids) or waste will be collected. This collection is for private citizens only. No collections will be accepted from for-profit businesses or health facilities.

Dubois County Solid Waste Management reminds residents that correct disposal of medications creates a safer and cleaner environment, and greater public awareness reduces illegal activities and scavenging of personal property and public waste receptacles.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Department will supervise the collections at the Ireland and St. Anthony Fire Stations, and the Indiana State Police will supervise the Jasper Post site.

For general information or if you have questions, contact: Rachel Trabant, RSVP Coordinator; 812-482-2233, rachel@tri-cap.net