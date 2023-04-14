A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for missing 29-year-old Katelyn Neil Davis of Ellwood, Indiana.

Katelyn is a white female standing 5 feet tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair with green eyes. She may be driving a beige 2008 Ford Escape with Indiana license plate ZVY411.

Katelyn Neil Davis was last seen at 6:56 on the morning of Friday, April 14th, before disappearing out of Ellwood, Indiana, 47 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Katelyn Neil Davis please contact the Ellwood Police Department at 765-642-0221 or dial 911.