The Economic Development Administration of the United States Department of Commerce has awarded the city of Jasper with a $1.2 million grant for water infrastructure improvements.

State Senator, Mark Messmer, says this funding will allow the city to make improvements that support business growth and job creation. Local funds matching the awarded $1.2 million grant are expected to create 225 new jobs and retain 560 Jasper jobs.

Senator Messmer concluded this announcement by commending Jasper on this award and for looking ahead to the needs of its residents and business community.

