The 13th annual Mr. Lincoln’s Neighborhood 5K Run/Walk will return to Lincoln City on Saturday, May 6th, at 9:00 am CDT. Indiana Department of Natural Resources will co-host the race alongside The Friends of Lincoln State Park and award prizes to the top male, female, and child under age 16.

Early registration is now open online and entrants who submit their information by April 30th will earn a $10 discount, making their fee $20 per person. Forms are available at the Lincoln State Park Office and registration will be open for a cost of $30 from May 1st until race day; however, the fee does not include the $7 in-state, or $9 out-of-state, per car gate fee to enter Lincoln State Park.

T-shirt giveaways are guaranteed for entrants who take advantage of early registration and will be distributed to others while supplies last.

All proceeds will benefit Friends of Lincoln State Park to support special projects and events at Lincoln State Park. Requests for more information or questions can be directed to the Lincoln State Park Office at 812-937-4710 or by visiting their contact page.