The Indiana State Police released a statement this morning to address reports of “several dozen” Indiana schools receiving bomb threats overnight. Threatened schools were informed that explosive devices had allegedly been planted on various campuses throughout the state.

ISP immediately allocated all available intelligence resources to investigate the validity of the threat and swiftly communicate with the Department of Education as well as local, county, and federal law enforcement partners. No explosive devices have been found in any school at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Troopers across the Hoosier state have been in communication with local schools out of an abundance of caution to offer assistance and resources to the targeted institutions. School corporations are working with their respective local agencies to make the best-informed decisions for today’s operations.

ISP Superintendent Doug Carter said, “The safety of our children will always be a top priority, the Indiana State Police will continue to offer any and all resources we have to local schools to ensure safety for our students.”

This story is developing and we are diligently working to provide the most timely, verified updates.