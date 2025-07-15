The annual Cops Cycling for Survivors bicycle ride is set to make its way through Southern Indiana this week to honor fallen law enforcement officers.

On Wednesday, the group will travel from Jeffersonville along State Road 64, arriving at Pappy’s in Eckerty around 1:45 p.m. They will continue on SR 64 to Huntingburg for a brief stop at Huntingburg City Hall at approximately 3:35 p.m. Afterward, they will head north on US 231 to the Jasper Engines Training Facility north of Huntingburg, where they will spend the night.

The ride will resume early Thursday morning at 6:30 a.m., traveling north on US 231 to SR 162, then east to S. Newton and Brucke Strasse for a stop at Jasper City Cemetery to honor Deputy John Gardner. Riders will continue through Jasper, where the Jasper and Huntingburg Fire Departments plan to display a Garrison Flag at 6th and Mill, weather permitting.

Additional stops Thursday include St. Joseph Cemetery to honor Sheriff Louis Kreilein and the Nelson Harris Cemetery to honor Deputy Thomas Woolridge. After their final stop in Dubois County, the cyclists will continue west into Pike County.

The Cops Cycling for Survivors ride spans more than a week each July to remember Indiana’s fallen officers and raise funds for their families.