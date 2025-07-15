The St. Vincent dePaul Jasper District has announced the recipients of its inaugural scholarship program, launched this year to support individuals pursuing associate’s degrees, skilled trades, technical certifications, or apprenticeships. The program aims to create pathways to successful careers and financial stability, and each scholarship recipient is assigned a mentor for guidance and encouragement.

The scholarship is open to individuals in Dubois and Spencer Counties seeking education in high-demand skilled trades who demonstrate significant financial need. Recipients, known as St. Vincent dePaul Scholars, receive up to $1,500 per semester for up to two years. Selection is based on financial need, letters of recommendation, community involvement, academic achievement, and personal strengths, with eligibility reviewed each semester.

The 2025 St. Vincent dePaul Scholars are:

, Northeast Dubois alumna, pursuing online certification in Fertility Education and Medical Management while working as Parish Catechetical Leader at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Miranda Ramiriz-Lopez, Southridge graduate, attending Vincennes University Jasper to pursue an Associate’s of Science in nursing while working part-time at Farbest.

The St. Vincent dePaul Jasper District congratulates these scholars as they continue their educational journeys.