A 31-year-old man from Mexico was arrested Monday evening following a traffic stop on Interstate 64 near Dale. Police say Sergeant George Wooten stopped Emmanuel Camcho-Mendez for speeding and noticed signs of impairment. Due to a language barrier, Trooper Jon Villanueva arrived to assist.
Camcho-Mendez was taken to the Dale Police Department for a chemical test before being transported to the Spencer County Jail. He is facing charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, along with two Class C misdemeanors for reckless driving and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.
Trooper Jon Villanueva was the arresting officer, with assistance from Sergeant George Wooten and Trooper Andrew Recker.
All suspects are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
