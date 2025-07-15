Karen A. Hayden, age 70, of Otwell, Indiana, passed away at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at home surrounded by family.

Karen was born in Jasper, Indiana, on June 1, 1955, to Albert and Bernice (Theile) Schepers. She married her husband of 20 years, Kent Hayden on June 17, 2005, at Sultan’s Run in Jasper, Indiana.

She was a graduate of Dubois High School and she then earned her CNA certification.

She worked at Northwood Good Samaritan Nursing Center in Jasper until her retirement.

Karen loved crafting, traveling, playing cards, antiquing, and spending time with family and friends. She and her husband avidly travelled to farm toy tractor shows and were well known members of the toy farm tractor community, and in addition were featured in a national magazine for their involvement.

Surviving is her husband, Kent Hayden, Otwell, IN, two children, Kimberly Nigg, Evansville, IN, and Adam (Kelsey) Nigg, Raleigh, NC, three step children, Travis (Heather) Hayden, Decker, IN, Tanya Bezy, Vincennes, IN, and Tara Hayden, Vincennes, IN, one grandson, Nigel Nigg, seven step grandchildren, three siblings, Becky (Doug) Schanding, St. Simons Island, GA, Kim (Ron) Pfaff, Jasper, IN, and Doug Schepers and companion, Lori Petry, Dubois, IN, and one sister-in-law, Donna Schepers, Jasper, IN, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents, one brother, Glen Schepers, and one step grandson, Hunter Ravellette.

A service for family and friends, along with a burial will be held at a later date.

