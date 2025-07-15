Vincennes University Jasper is introducing a new Emergency Medical Services/Paramedic Certificate program, with classes set to begin in Fall 2025. The program is designed to prepare students to become paramedics, providing advanced prehospital emergency care in their communities.

Graduates will be eligible to take the National Registry Emergency Medical Technician (NREMT) Paramedic exam upon completion, equipping them to enter the workforce as certified paramedics.

Classes begin August 18, 2025, and applications will be accepted through August 1. However, university officials encourage students to apply early due to additional steps required after admission.

Those interested can apply at vinu.edu/apply. More information about program eligibility and requirements is available at vinu.edu/ems-programs.