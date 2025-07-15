Patoka Lake and Huntingburg Lake are both set for better fishing in the coming years thanks to recent stocking efforts by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Patoka Lake, spanning Orange, Dubois, and Crawford counties, received walleye fry as part of the DNR’s spring stocking. The agency collected over 32 million fertilized walleye eggs at Brookville Lake earlier this year, resulting in nearly 19 million walleye fry stocked across select waterways at the end of April.

Meanwhile, Huntingburg Lake in Dubois County was stocked with saugeye fingerlings at the end of May. Saugeye are a hybrid of walleye and sauger, known for being good table fare and a rewarding catch for anglers.

Because these fish do not reproduce naturally in most Indiana waters, the DNR’s stocking operations help maintain populations. Walleye typically reach 14 inches within two years and 16 inches after three years, while saugeye growth rates are similar.

The statewide daily bag limit for walleye, sauger, and saugeye is six fish in combination. For walleye, the minimum size is 14 inches in waters south of State Road 26, including Patoka Lake. At Huntingburg Lake, there is a 14-inch minimum size limit for saugeye.

To learn more about fishing regulations and stocking efforts in Indiana, visit on.IN.gov/walleye.