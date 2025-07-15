A pencil drawing titled “In the Park” by artist Laurin Notheisen.

The Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery is set to host an exhibit of watercolor paintings and graphite pencil drawings by Bowling Green, KY, artist Laurin Notheisen from July 16th to August 31st.

Notheisen’s landscape work involves creating the illusion of a place, a beautiful but somewhat disquieting place. The compositions begin with multiple photographs that she manipulates for use in drawing, painting, or printmaking.

There are often distortions created by the camera, which she enjoys using. Her subjects are rarely vistas; they are usually natural interior spaces framed by sky, land, and foliage. Her garden images are up close and tangled.

Notheisen finds the rhythms of shapes and lines made by leaves, grass, and branches fascinating. Light and the effects of light help to establish an illusion of reality, but the believability of that reality is often challenged through composition. The geometric structures of sidewalks, buildings, and landscaped gardens are contrasted with the irregular movements of branches and leaves, which are together interwoven by the patterns of light.

Notheisen received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting and a Master of Fine Arts in lithography from the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana. In 1975, she was hired by Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, where she taught art appreciation, basic design, drawing, and printmaking until 2014. Now professor emerita, Notheisen continues to paint and draw in her home studio.

Her work can be found in the collections of the Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science, Bristol-Myers, Brown-Forman, Louisville Gas and Electric, Mammoth Cave National Park, Arkansas State University, and Austin Peay University.

The exhibit of Laurin Notheisen’s works is free and open to the public. Those wishing to view the exhibit are recommended to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing time.

For library hours, call (812) 357-6401 or (800) 987-7311, or visit the Archabbey Library’s website at saintmeinrad.edu/library/library-hours/.