Betty Jo Knust, age 95, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:35 a.m. on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at Walnut Creek Nursing Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Betty Jo was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on January 19, 1930, to Norbert and Bertha (Radke) Heitz. She married Robert L. Knust on February 8, 1958, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntingburg, Indiana. He preceded her in death on August 11, 2012.

She was a graduate of Huntingburg High School and St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing in Louisville.

She was a nurse and had worked at Stork Hospital of Huntingburg, Dubois County Visiting Nurses, and Buehler Foods.

She was a member of St. Joe’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Betty enjoyed reading, collecting antiques, and traveling.

Surviving is one daughter, Diane (Gene) Schepers, Ferdinand, IN, two sons, Mark (Linda) Knust, Klamath Falls, OR, and Steven (Karen) Knust, Newburgh, IN, six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and one brother, Daniel Heitz, St. Louis, MO.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, were one son, Kevin Knust, one sister, Luella Kreilein, and one brother, James Heitz.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Betty Jo Knust will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper or to a favorite charity.

