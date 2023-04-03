Jasper, IN – DC Multisport is proud to announce a new event, “Parklands 6-Hour Endurance Relay.” This team relay will take place along the scenic paved trails of Jasper’s newly developed Parklands on May 13, 2023.

Similar in concept as the popular relays throughout the nation, this event is comprised of teams raising to a challenge. The challenge of this event being to share the responsibility amongst a team to endure 6-hours of continuous running and to beat the number of loops completed by the other teams. This 6-hour endurance event can be completed on your own or broken down between 2 team members, 4 members, or 6 members.

The course is a 1.6-mile, hilly loop. Each runner can run as many loops at a time based upon that team’s strategy. Running teams can set up their base camp within the designated areas in the northwest parking area of Klubhaus 61 – very close to where teams can transition to a new runner. Teams are encouraged to bring the food and beverages that they would wish to have with them.

Once the 6-hour limit is reached, no runners may enter the course, and timekeeping will begin for any runner still on the course. The teams that complete the most loops in the lowest amount of time in each category will receive an award. The categories are the following:

Top Male Individual

Top Female Individual

Top Male Team of 2

Top Female Team of 2

Top Co-ed Team of 2

Top Male Team of 4

Top Female Team of 4

Top Co-ed Team of 4

Top Male Team of 6

Top Female Team of 6

Top Co-ed Team of 6

Proceeds from the event will go to the Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition(SWICACC). SWICACC serves Region 17 counties (Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Martin, Orange, Perry & Spencer), providing a safe reporting location for victims of crime and their families with community-based multi-disciplinary teams that provide support, promote justice, and help to prevent violence.

After the 6 hours and once all teams have finished their last loop, the award ceremony will be taking place in the outdoor seating area of Retro Mexican Cuisine. After awards have been given, the teams are encouraged to stick around and enjoy the team camaraderie, beverages, and great food!

To register online visit https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/Jasper/Parklands6HourEnduranceRace or pick up forms at Downtown Fitness Running or the Dubois County Visitors Center.

For questions or more information, contact DC Multisport at 812-482-9115, email jlindauer@visitduboiscounty.com , or visit www.dcmultisport.com.