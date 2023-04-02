Vincennes, Ind. – Indiana State Police and Vincennes Police are investigating a death in Knox County.

Late Friday night ISP and Vincennes Police responded to a call about a subject with a gunshot wound at 409 East Locust Street in Vincennes.

When officers arrived at the location they found a male subject in the driveway with a gunshot wound, who was later identified as 18-Year-Old, Hunter Ravellette, of Vincennes.

Officers gave CPR and first aid to Ravellette but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy has been scheduled for tomorrow.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the ISP at 812-867-2079 or the Vincennes Police at 812-882-1630.

We will keep you updated with this story as more information becomes available.