After severe storms hit Indiana overnight Friday through Saturday, government agencies are advising impacted Hoosiers.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security has asked that Hoosiers impacted by the storms contact Indiana 211 and report damages to help with their damage assessment.

To contact them you can call 211 or visit the Indiana 211 website at, in211.communityos.org.

IDHS says that any agricultural damage should be reported to Perdue Extension.

Also at this time, the Indiana Department of Environmental Damage is reminding Hoosiers to exercise caution when disposing of debris left by the storm.

They say that some debris can pose a risk to health and safety if not handled properly.

To learn more about how to safely handle and dispose of certain debris or hazardous waste you might encounter while cleaning up, visit in.gov/idem or these fact sheets: