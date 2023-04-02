Dorothy (Pieper) Hubert Sitzman, 88, of St. Meinrad IN passed away peacefully on 03/31/2023.

She was born in Dubois IN on 05/30/1934. She was the oldest daughter of Leo and Albertina Prechtel Pieper. Dorothy graduated from Dubois High School in 1952. In November of 1957, she was united in marriage with Raphael Thomas Hubert from Holland IN. He preceded her in death in July 1959. They had two children, Sheryl Ann and Paul Thomas. In June of 1970, she married Roman N. Sitzman of St. Meinrad IN. He preceded her in death in December of 2007. They had one son Clayton Roman who preceded her in death in March of 2018. Dorothy was a homemaker and babysitter for many of the neighborhood kids. She enjoyed watching game shows on television and doing word search puzzles most every day.



Surviving Dorothy, in addition to her daughter Sheryl Smith of Collinsville, IL, and son/daughter-in-law Paul and Patty of Waunakee WI is her daughter-in-law Jennifer Sitzman of Bristow IN, two sisters, Leona Moore of Dubois IN, and Betty Lou Strickland of Avon IN, and one brother Victor(Judy) of Dubois IN, four sisters in law, Ramona Brosmer of Jasper IN, Rose(Louis) Waters of Huntingburg IN, Peggy Pieper of Charleston MA, Lorraine Pieper of Burlington MA and one brother in law, Wesley Leibering of Huntingburg IN. She also leaves behind her eight grandsons Ryan(Jenny), Blake,(Joanna), Evan(Ashley) Smith, Aaron( Erica)Heisler, Christopher(Tia)and Logan(Amber) Hubert, Wyatt, and Colt Sitzman. Additionally, she had thirteen great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM CDT a.m. Wednesday 04/05/2023 at St. Meinrad Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Meinrad Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.CDT Tuesday 04/04/2023 at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand and 9-10 a.m. CDT Wednesday 04/05/2023 at the church.

Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of Indiana.