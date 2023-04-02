Charles M. Egler, age 82, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, surrounded by family in the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana.

Charlie was born in Schnellville, Indiana, on March 11, 1941, to Michael Sr. and Marie (Brosmer) Egler. He married Elizabeth “Betty” Kessens on May 1, 1965. She preceded him in death on August 25, 2008.

He was a graduate of Birdseye High School.

He was a United States Army Veteran and served in the National Guard.

He retired from Kimball International, where he had been a foreman for many years.

Charlie was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, American Legion Post #147, where he was a member of their Honor Guard, Schnellville Conservation Club, and the Jasper Outdoor Recreation.

He enjoyed fishing, reading, bowling, as he bowled in a league for over 50 years, and spending time with family and friends. He was an avid NASCAR fan.

Surviving are one daughter, Angela Egler, Jasper, IN, one son, Michael (Joanna) Egler, Evansville, IN, and two grandchildren, Nathan and Ashley Egler.

Preceding him in death besides his wife are one sister, Suzanne Harlan, and one brother, Michael Egler Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Charles M. Egler will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military gravesite rites.

A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Mass time at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper or to the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville.

