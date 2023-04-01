St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper will be the host for an area-wide event featuring Bob Allard from the Divine Mercy Apostolate on Wednesday evening April 12.

Allard will be explaining the outpouring of grace of Divine Mercy Sunday which is the Sunday after Easter. Divine Mercy is the Easter gift that the Church receives from the risen Christ and offers to humanity. The soul that will go to confession and receive Holy Communion will obtain complete forgiveness of sins and punishment.

To learn more about how to obtain these graces, please join us Wednesday, April 12at 6:30 p.m. in St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper.

All are welcome. Contact St Joseph Parish Center for more information and please call in advance if you need babysitting or a ride to the event.