Huntingburg, Ind. – The City of Huntingburg Limb Yard spring and summer hours begin on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Between April 1 – October 31, the Limb Yard will be open from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. This is due to longer daylight hours.

For more information, please call the Huntingburg Street Department at (812) 683-4122.