Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers to be wary of scams following recent bouts of severe weather.

Damage caused by severe spring storms gives scammers ample opportunities to con homeowners through fraudulent claims of offering clean-up, repair or rebuilding services. In these scams, criminals claiming to offer such services accept a down payment for work but never return to complete the work.

To protect against these types of scams, Rokita recommends doing your research on anyone claiming to offer these services. Ask questions, vet contractors and demand a written contract. Make sure the company is bonded and insured. Get multiple estimates for the work.

Scammers will often also pose as FEMA employees, claiming that they can help property owners apply and qualify for FEMA funds. Remember, FEMA doesn’t charge application fees.

If you ever suspect a scam of any type, file a complaint at indianaconsumer.com or call Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office at 1-800-382-5516.