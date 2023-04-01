Latest News

A deadly tornado tore through Sullivan County Friday night leaving at least two dead, according to news reports. 

Local officals have not released names of the deceased but have confirmed there were deaths. 

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the line of damage from the tornado spans several miles from the New Lebannon area east into the city of Sullivan. 

Officials declared a state of emergency in the county early this morning. Sullivan City Hall and local churches have opened as safe shelters. 

Sullivan County in located about 30 miles south of Terre Haute.

