Officers with the Jasper Police Department arrested an Indianapolis woman on several OWI charges Friday night following an accident. 

At approximately 9:05 Friday night, officers responded to a single vehicle accident at the corner of Mill Street and Cathy Lane in Jasper. Upon investigation, officers determined the driver of the vehicle to be 39-year-old Melissa Swimm of Indianapolis. Swimm tested .212 BAC on a portable breath test and was transported to Memorial Hospital. At the hospital, Swimm tested presumptive positive for oxycodone and showed a result of .251 BAC. 

Once medically cleared, Swimm was transported to the Dubois County Security Center where she is being held on charges of OWI, OWI endangerment, OWI with a controlled substance listed as Schedule I or II in the blood and OWI with concentration of .15 or more. 

Swimm is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

