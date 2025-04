The Limb Yard’s hours of operation for limb disposal will be adjusted during Spring Cleanup from April 10 to April 14. The following hours will apply:

Thursday, April 10: 7:00 AM- 7:00 PM

Friday, April 11: 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Saturday, April 12: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Sunday, April 13: Closed

Monday, April 14: 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Tuesday, April 15: Normal Hours Resume

For more information, please call Huntingburg City Hall at (812) 683-2211.