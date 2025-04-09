Latest News

The Town of Shoals is advising residents to begin storing water in anticipation of a possible water pump shutdown. Officials recommend that households stock up on bottled water or fill containers, tubs, and buckets as a precautionary measure.

The projected water crest has been updated to Friday, with additional rainfall expected in the area. Storing water in advance will help reduce water usage if the pumps need to be temporarily deactivated.

Town officials say efforts are ongoing to develop a solution in the event the pumps must be shut down.

On By Joey Rehl

