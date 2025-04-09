The Good Shepherd of the Hills Knights of Columbus Council #13623 invites the community to its Annual Drive-Thru and Dine-In Fish Fry and Shooting Match on Friday, April 11, 2025. The event will be held at the Celestine Community Club, which is also co-sponsoring the fundraiser.

From 4 to 6 p.m., drive-thru catfish dinners will be available for $11. Each meal includes a generous serving of fried catfish, homemade German fries, baked beans, slaw, and bread.

Dine-in and carry-out service starts at 6 p.m., offering the same popular fish dinners, as well as chicken dinners and hamburgers.

At 8 p.m., the event will feature a closed shooting match. The top prize is a half beef, with additional beef and pork prizes awarded throughout the competition.

Proceeds from the event will support the charitable efforts of the Good Shepherd Council, which serves the St. Isidore Parish, including the St. Celestine and St. Raphael Church campuses, as well as surrounding communities.