Adrian L. Love, age 78, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 11:36 p.m. on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at the Good Samaritan Home and Rehab Center in Oakland City, Indiana.

Adrian was born in Washington, Indiana, on May 3, 1946, to Erwin and Rosemary (Carrico) Love.

He was a graduate of Montgomery High School in Montgomery, Indiana.

He was a United States Army Veteran, who served on the front lines in Vietnam. He earned three Bronze Stars.

He was a poultry farmer for Wabash Valley Produce, where he worked for over 30 years until his retirement.

Adrian was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Montgomery, Indiana, and the Shoals American Legion.

He was an avid race fan, and attended many Indy 500 and NASCAR races throughout his lifetime; he especially followed Mark Martin’s race career. He was also a basketball fan, who loved I.U. basketball and Larry Bird. He enjoyed watching old Westerns, old cars, Ginseng digging, and mushroom hunting.

Surviving are two children, Stacy (Wayne) Patmore, Celestine, IN, and Brian (Samantha) Love, Dubois, IN, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren and one on the way, five sisters, Judy Ballard, Loogootee, IN, Mary Ann (Greg) Fish, Cannelburg, IN, Joni (Rick) Theroff, Washington, IN, Tammy Love, Washington, IN, Lisa Love, Loogootee, IN, three brothers, Mark (Janice) Love, Alfordsville, IN, Neil Love, Francisco, IN, Evian “Gabby” Love, Cannelburg, IN, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are two sisters, Sue Mischler and Becky Dant, and three brothers, Simmy, Jim, Gary, and Luke Love.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Adrian L. Love will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 14, 2025, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Montgomery, Indiana, with burial at a later date in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. (noon) – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Monday.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to your local American Legion or to a favorite charity.

