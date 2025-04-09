Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana announced it has been named among the 2025 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. Chartis’ annual Top 100 award program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX®.

“The Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals award program elevates the very best performers and helps create a roadmap for those seeking to improve financial and operational performance while continuing to care for the communities they serve,” said Michael Topchik, Executive Director, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “This is our 10th year recognizing the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals, and we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate this milestone with this year’s winners.”

The INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging publicly available data, the INDEX is utilized nationwide by rural hospitals, health systems with rural affiliates, hospital associations, and state offices of rural health to measure and monitor performance across a variety of areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

Memorial Hospital was one of only three hospitals in Indiana to receive the 2025 designation. The other two were Parkview Huntington Hospital in Huntington and St. Elizabeth Dearborn in Lawrenceburg. For a complete list, go online to www.chartis.com/top-performing-rural-hospitals.