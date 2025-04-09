The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 62 in Crawford County.

Beginning on or around Tuesday, April 15, crews will close State Road 62 in Crawford County near Leavenworth. This closure will occur between Denton Road and East Indiana Hollow Road over the Turkey Fork Overflow.

This road closure will be for a bridge deck overlay project. This project is expected to last through mid-July, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 66 to I-64 to State Road 237. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.