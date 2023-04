From The WJTS Vault: 25th Anniversary Parade of Duckville (2004~)

The parade of Duckville from the celebration of its 25th year! Digitized via VHS.

For more “blast-from-the-past” moments presented by 18 WJTS, check out our website: https://wjts.tv/category/news/from-the-wjts-vault/