An opening ceremony will be hosted by the City of Huntingburg on Saturday, April 29th, at 9:30 a.m. to welcome the Veterans & Athletes United Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall.

Composed of 7,040 dog tags that create an image of the American flag, the memorial has traveled to more than 50 United States locations since 2018. The flag is built and funded by veterans with 50 gold stars to honor Gold Star families nationwide.

Opening ceremonies for the memorial wall are open to the public and will take place at the 4th Street entrance to Market Street Park. Donations to the project support Gold Star family organizations with a mission to build a national memorial in Washington D.C.

More information is available by contacting Mayor Steve Schwinghamer at (812) 683-2211 or by email to sschwinghamer@huntingburg-in.gov.