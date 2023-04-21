Latest News

From The WJTS Vault: Welcome Home to The 152nd! (2004)

The parade, fanfare, and awards ceremony of when the 152nd came back home in 2004. Our sister-station, WBDC, was apart of the parade, and provided live updates from all around Dubois County on the soldier’s location, how far away from the Square in Jasper they were, and all the wonderful recognition of our Troops.

For more “blast-from-the-past” moments presented by 18 WJTS, check out our website: https://wjts.tv/category/news/from-the-wjts-vault/

