Jasper — (Knox County) The Indiana State Police began a criminal investigation into 42-year-old Aaron Bourland and 34-year-old Amanda Bourland in September 2022 after receiving information indicating the couple was neglecting their four children. Detective Nick Hatfield’s investigations found the children, ages 2 months through 13 years old, to be living in poor living conditions with little food to eat and were not receiving proper medical care.

The Knox County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed Detective Hatfield’s findings and filed Level 6 Felony Neglect of Dependent charges against Aaron and Amanda Bourland.

Warrants for the couple were issued on Thursday afternoon and just before 4:00 p.m., the Indiana State Police arrested the Bourland’s without incident at their residents. They were transported and lodged in the Knox County Jail where they’re being held on bond. The children were placed in the custody of the Indiana Division of Child Services.