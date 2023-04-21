The Spencer County Regional Chamber of Commerce 23rd Annual Dinner and Awards took place Wednesday in the celebration room at Santa’s Lodge Celebration Room in Santa Claus.
The keynote speaker for this event was the Indiana Secretary of Education, Dr. Katie Jenner. Dr. Jenner was also joined by North Spencer School Corporation Superintendent Dan Scherry and South Spencer School Superintendent Brad Schneider.
The chamber also gave out 7 awards including:
Horizon Award went to Matilda’s Event Barn
Synowiec Award was given to Debbie Steinkamp
Legacy Award went to Gene Steinkamp
Businessman of the Year went to Al Keller
Business of the Year went to Obermeier Hardware and Rental
Phoenix Award went to Christmas Lake Golf Course & Back 9 Bar and Grill.
Nonprofit Organization of a Year went to Stir-N-Up Hope.