The Spencer County Regional Chamber of Commerce 23rd Annual Dinner and Awards took place Wednesday in the celebration room at Santa’s Lodge Celebration Room in Santa Claus.

The keynote speaker for this event was the Indiana Secretary of Education, Dr. Katie Jenner. Dr. Jenner was also joined by North Spencer School Corporation Superintendent Dan Scherry and South Spencer School Superintendent Brad Schneider.

The chamber also gave out 7 awards including:

Horizon Award went to Matilda’s Event Barn

Synowiec Award was given to Debbie Steinkamp

Legacy Award went to Gene Steinkamp

Businessman of the Year went to Al Keller

Business of the Year went to Obermeier Hardware and Rental

Phoenix Award went to Christmas Lake Golf Course & Back 9 Bar and Grill.

Nonprofit Organization of a Year went to Stir-N-Up Hope.