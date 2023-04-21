(Jasper) — Three years ago in 2020, Dubois Strong set Four Strategic Focus Areas and worked toward achieving those goals. The Dubois Strong’s annual meeting for 2023 was held Thursday night offering Executive Director Ed Cole and his staff the opportunity to applaud its investors and community partners and highlight its successes. Over the past three years, Dubois Strong worked to meet the Four Strategic Focus Areas giving support to existing businesses and industries; expanded training opportunities for residents; attracted new business and workforce; and engaged the board of directors.

Dubois Strong is a collaborative partnership that maximizes Dubois County’s resources and assets while providing economic growth.

Nick Stevens, Chairman of the Dubois Strong board tells us what the organization means to the citizens of Dubois County.

