Gerald Rademacher, age 89, of Huntingburg, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at his home.

He was born January 18, 1934, in Holland, to Walter and Pearl (Rebber) Rademacher. Gerald was co-owner of Dale Construction. He was a member of Augustana United Church of Christ in Holland, where he sang in the church choir, a vocalist with Celebration Singers and Glory Bound Singers. He enjoyed designing and building one-of-a-kind, intricate toy boats, trucks, and cars for his grandsons and great-grandsons. Gerald and his companion, Janet mowed the lawns for the church and cemetery for many years. He was an avid Pacers, IU, and Southridge Raiders basketball fan. He was preceded in death by his parents, a stillborn son, and an infant sister, Genevieve Rademacher.

He is survived by five children, Randy (Jeani) Rademacher of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, Sandy (Randy) Morris of Huntingburg, Shari (Denny) Spinner of Huntingburg, Rick (Jill) Rademacher of Jasper, and Staci Williams of Huntingburg; his companion of many years, Janet Ring of Huntingburg; ten grandchildren, Brandi (Nick) Wolf, Josh (Brittany) Rademacher, Sara (Nick) Gerber, Adam (Lauren) Morris, Anthony (Emily) Spinner, Amy (George) Pollock, Amanda (Rich) Eells, Logan Rademacher, Ethan (Kayla) Rademacher, and Alex Williams and 18 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Gerald Rademacher will be held at 2:00 p.m. E.D.T., Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Augustana United Church of Christ in Holland with burial to follow at Augustana Cemetery. Pastor Debbie Roe will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 3:00-8:00 p.m. E.D.T., on Saturday, April 15th; and also from 1:00-2:00 p.m. E.D.T. on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Augustana United Church of Christ or Augustana Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com