Judy G. Schmitt, age 74 of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 6:32 pm on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, Indiana.

Judy was born in Ferdinand, Indiana on December 3, 1948, to Henry and Josephine (Bartley) Helming. She married Thomas U. Schmitt on May 30, 1968, in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church.

She retired from Seng and Seng CPA in Jasper as an administrative clerk and then continued to work part-time for Patricia Dodson Accounting.

Judy was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland and their St. Anne’s Sodality. She was a member of their St. Vincent DePaul Society, a eucharistic minister, and helped with religious education. She was also a Stephen Minister for St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She enjoyed traveling, and spending time with her friends and family, especially spending time with her grandsons and watching their sporting events.

Surviving is her husband, Thomas U. Schmitt, two daughters, Angie Love (Gary), Ireland, and Amy Knies (Chad), Fishers, IN, one son, Adam Schmitt (Kelli), Ireland, four grandsons, Travis and Kade Love and Nolan and Cole Knies, one sister, Dorothy Cheney, Carrollton, GA, and one brother, Don Helming (Carrol), Indianapolis.

Preceding her in death were her parents, one sister Dolores Sutton, and two brothers, Albert and Leroy Helming.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Judy G. Schmitt will be held at 10 am on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2 pm until 7 pm on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and from 9 am until the 10 am Mass time at St. Mary Catholic Church on Thursday. The St. Mary’s St. Anne’s Sodality will pray the rosary at 1:30 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

