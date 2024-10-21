On October 24, the Rotary Club of Dubois County is teaming up with four McDonald’s locations throughout the county to support World Polio Day and the ongoing fight against polio. From 5 to 8 PM, McDonald’s restaurants in Huntingburg, Ferdinand, and both Jasper locations will donate 20% of Happy Meal proceeds to the local Rotary Club to aid in the eradication of this devastating disease.

Polio anywhere is a threat everywhere, and Rotary members worldwide have long been committed to ending the paralyzing virus. This effort aims to eradicate polio, which would mark only the second human disease ever eliminated. While polio can affect individuals of any age, it primarily targets children under five.

In 1988, Rotary joined forces with the World Health Organization, UNICEF, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to establish the Global Polio Eradication Initiative. Since launching its PolioPlus program in 1985, Rotary has contributed more than US$2.7 billion and countless volunteer hours to combat polio.

Through these partnerships, Rotary has helped immunize over 2.5 billion children against polio in 122 countries, resulting in a 99.9% reduction in global polio cases. Currently, Pakistan and Afghanistan remain the most at-risk nations, with a recent case reported in Gaza this summer.

The Gates Foundation and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, later joined the initiative, which originally faced 350,000 polio cases annually. Today, that figure has plummeted by over 99.9%.

To sustain these advancements and ensure every child receives the polio vaccine, Rotary has committed to raising US$50 million each year for global eradication efforts. The Gates Foundation has pledged to match these funds at a 2-to-1 ratio, bringing the total annual contribution to US$150 million.

For those unable to visit McDonald’s on October 24, donations can also be made online at endpolionow.org.

About Rotary:

The mission of Rotary International is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance goodwill and peace through fellowship among business, professional, and community leaders.

The Rotary Club of Dubois County has awarded a total of $16,000 to three local nonprofits as part of its 2024 Community Grants program, benefiting the Dove House, ALASI, and Crisis Connection.

The Rotary Club of Dubois County is an active social and service organization comprised of dynamic and diverse professionals committed to making a lasting impact in the community and beyond. The Club meets most Thursdays at the Ruxer Student Center at Vincennes University Jasper from 11:45 AM to 1 PM.