In a recent social media post, the West Baden Assistant Chief of Police announced the upcoming efforts of local law enforcement to support families in need during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons. The initiative aims to change the perception of police officers, emphasizing their role in serving the community rather than just enforcing laws.

Last year, officers successfully delivered over 106 food baskets to families in the area, highlighting their commitment to community service. As part of this year’s initiative, the department is now collecting names and information of families who require assistance, including addresses, phone numbers, and the number of adults and children in each household.

The department is also seeking donations of non-perishable food items such as green beans, corn, macaroni and cheese, ramen noodles, desserts, mashed potatoes, and canned fruit. Additionally, monetary contributions are needed to purchase perishable items like turkeys and hams.

Thanksgiving baskets will be delivered or available for pickup on November 15th, and Christmas baskets will follow on December 20th. The Assistant Chief expressed gratitude for the community’s support and donations, emphasizing the importance of providing care packages not just during the holidays but throughout the year. The police department aims to ensure that everyone in need receives assistance, fostering both physical and spiritual well-being in the community.

For more information, individuals can message the West Baden Springs Police Department’s Facebook page or call 812-936-4614.