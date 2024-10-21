Paul Louis (Lou) Harpenau, 89, was called to his heavenly home on October 19th, 2024. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Lou was born August 28, 1935 in Tell City, Indiana to Nettie and Sylvester Harpenau. He was a wonderful husband – completely devoted to his wife, Marilyn (Vonderheide) Harpenau. He was also a loving son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Lou had been a professional narrator at the American Printing House for the Blind in Louisville and the Talking Books program for the Library of Congress for 48 years from 1970 to 2018. He was also a broadcast news journalist and news director at WAVE-TV and Radio in the 1970s-80s. Before coming to Louisville, Lou had been a monk at St. Meinrad Archabbey in southern Indiana in the 1950s-60s.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Marilyn; daughters Suzanne Conrad (Jon), Alana Steinmetz (Tom), Anne Clark (JD) and Lynne Dukes (Richard); seven grandchildren: Mary Davenport (Dave), Lily Hamilton, Alex Conrad, Julia and Hope Steinmetz, Grace and Carson Dukes; sister Rita Phillips; brothers Carroll (Harriet), Ray (Sadie), Ted (Carol) and Gene (Karen)Harpenau; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Antoinette Gogel (Bob) and Joan Lee Harpenau; brother Bernard Harpenau;and grandson Austin Conrad.

He was a member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church for many years and presently a member of St. Edwards Catholic Church.

A mass of Christian burialwill be held at Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Ferdinand, IN on Friday, October 25th at 12pm EST, with burial to follow at St. Ferdinand Church Cemetery. Visitation will be October 25th at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church from10 am until the service begins.

The family would like to send a special thank you to thestaff at Baptist Health Louisville and Hosparus Health for their excellent care and support.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Printing House for the Blind (aph.org) or Sisters of St. Benedict (thedome.org).