On October 16, 2024, at approximately 12:30 pm, Dubois County Dispatch advised of a vehicle accident on US HWY 231 near B&A Supply. Dispatch advised that the caller, along with a witness, were with the vehicle and the male driver. The witness spoke to the male driver, later identified as Christopher J. Clark II, 18, of Huntingburg. The witness stated Clark had made several comments about needing to “toss the gun” before taking off on foot into the woods North of B&A Supply, before the deputies’ arrival.

After arriving on scene, deputies, along with officers from the Huntingburg and Jasper Police Departments began searching the area for the suspect matching the description they were given. A short time later, officers located Clark in the woods where he was detained and taken back to the scene of the accident. A K9 was later used to confirm Clark’s path from the scene of the accident to where he was apprehended in the woods.

Upon arriving back at the scene of the accident, deputies observed a white Dodge passenger car with heavy front-end damage, in the front yard of B&A Supply. Deputies spoke to the caller and a witness, who had located a revolver near Clark’s vehicle and spoken to Clark before his fleeing. After further investigation, deputies determined the revolver had been reported as stolen in February of 2024. When deputies questioned Clark about the accident, he stated he was northbound on US HWY 231 towards Jasper when he began having car trouble, causing him to run off the roadway. When questioned about the revolver, Clark stated it had been purchased off Facebook Marketplace.

Clark was booked into the Dubois County Security Center on the following offenses:

Possession of a Stolen Firearm, level 5 felony

Attempted Obstruction of Justice, level 6 felony

Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident, Class B Misdemeanor

Clark made his initial appearance in the Dubois County Superior Court on October 17, 2024 and was released from the Dubois County Security Center after posting a $500 cash bond.