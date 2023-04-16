Eloise Sparrow, age 82, of Huntingburg, passed away at 7:15 a.m., on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at The Waters of Huntingburg.

She was born January 20, 1941, in Selvin, to Roy and Helen (Cox) Buse. Eloise was a member of Salem United Church of Christ; and enjoyed collecting antiques and bowling. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Dean Sparrow; two sisters, Anabelle Abell, and Juanita Leibering; and one brother, Buddy Buse.

She is survived by one son, Kent (Krista) Sparrow of Huntingburg; two sisters, Virginia Underwood, and Carolyn Sparrow, both of Huntingburg; three brothers, Ray, Jerry, and Roger Buse, all of Holland; two grandchildren, Matthew Sparrow of Newburgh and Ryan Sparrow of Huntingburg; and four great-grandchildren, William, Lynnae, Kamryn and Mya Sparrow.

No services will be held at this time. Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com